Did you amount to anything? | The Daily Vulnerable

Are you one of those people whom someone told when they were young, in school, powerless or needing help of some sort that ‘you wouldn’t amount to anything’?

If you are, are you now one of those who spend your whole life trying to prove them wrong, to show that you amount to something, to ‘show them’ that they were wrong, to prove that in fact, you are better than them?

Have you noticed that when you eventually meet some of those people, even after you have ‘amounted to something’ they don’t care, they still treat you as badly – they still think you are defined by being ‘a bastard’, ‘having no pedigree’, ‘having a bush accent’, ‘coming from the backwaters’, ‘not going to good schools’? 

And, when that happens, what do you think of yourself? After all your hustling to achieve their approval or awe, after all you have ‘achieved’, do you really feel like you have amounted to anything?

I suspect this is what you missed from the start; because of the wrong message they sent you:

Fellow traveler, you don’t need to do anything to ‘amount’ to someone.

You are already a human being, deserving of all the love and respect and validation that life has to give, just as you are, however you are.

They didn’t know this. Even about themselves. And so they transferred that poison to you – that they already had an abundance of in themselves.

Well, it’s time for you to spit it out, and get out of that hole.

You don’t need any achievement, before you can ‘amount to anything’.

You already matter, just as you are. All the rest is extra.

To get The Daily Vulnerable in your inbox, daily, subscribe at www.mytdv.com

 

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

YNaija NewsRoom September 19, 2018

#YNaijaEssays: It’s been 100 years of breakthroughs in Sickle Cell care, but we still have a long way to go

Sometime in 1910, a young black dental student Walter Clement Noel from the island of Grenada studying in Chicago had ...

Oludolapo Adelana September 18, 2018

How British-born Kemi Adeosun tried to ‘outsmart’ Nigeria

Despite many Nigerians querying her nomination for a ministerial position, she swayed the Senate with her British accent, little did ...

Alexander Onukwue September 17, 2018

Ten years after Adenike Grange; will Adeosun face the consequences of her wrongdoing?

Thanks to the intervention of good journalism, Nigeria’s Finance Ministry has been relieved from questionable management. That may sound extreme, ...

Chude Jideonwo September 15, 2018

Come and carry your pedestal, biko | The Daily Vulnerable

  When others respect you or love you, or in other ways hold you in esteem, there is always the temptation for them ...

Oludolapo Adelana September 11, 2018

Who actually wants to ‘kill’ Governor Nyesom Wike?

“So, you think the federal government would want to kill you?” was the question, Cletus Ukpong, a reporter with Premium ...

YNaija NewsRoom September 10, 2018

#YNaijaEssays: Will Nigerian entertainment ever grow up?

It has been 89 years since the world’s first television broadcast. It may not have looked like the future then, with ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail