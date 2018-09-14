Is Eminem’s latest feud with MGK karma for his controversial past?

Someone get him some clippers, his f___ing beard is weird!

OKAY! Maybe that’s not the most clever diss line ever, but you have to admit, the rest of Machine Gun Kelly’s diss track towards Eminem has some fire. The track basically calls out Eminem on his hypocrisy, among other things, especially with the line:

The big bad bully of the rap game can’t take a f___ing joke

Does he have a point? Marshall Matters does have a history of making jokes at other people’s expense, including celebrities and members of the LGBT community, using terms like ‘faggot’ to refer to people he has a problem with. The rapper’s licentious lyrics, pillory tones and clever punchline have been a source of entertainment for millions of rap fans for over a decade.

Mariah Carey, Sarah Palin, Britney Spears, Pamela Anderson, Ellen Degeneres, Christiana Aguilera, Jessica Alba, and Donald Trump, and some others are some of the people that, unfortunately, have been the butt of Eminem’s ‘jokes’. And it’s amazing how some of the lines in his rap songs have either risen him further to stardom and have people talking about the person in question. An example would be a line used in his 2009 hit song – We Made You.

Damn, I think Kim Kardashian is a man,

he stomped him just cause he asked to put his hands on her massive gluteus maximus again.

You would think Kim would take offence to someone questioning her sexuality, but the reality star took it quite well, she laughed it off, simply expressing her excitement that she was mentioned by the rapper.

Not everyone has the same disposition, as some of his lyrics have not been well received by the public or the mentioned person. For example, his line in his 2004 hit song – Just Lose It.

What else can I possibly do to make noise, I don’ touched on everything but little boys.

This line is an obvious reference to the Michael Jackson child rape scandal, which Michael Jackson addressed in an interview. The visuals of the video too was a big joke at the expense of the thriller crooner; a joke to some, but offensive to many, all of which can be assumed to be fans of the king of pop.

Despite the backlash Eminem received, he stayed true to his roots of clowning almost anyone he had something to say about.

In his recently released controversial album, Kamikaze, Eminem took a shot at MGK:

Now you wanna come and fuck with me, huh?

This little cock-sucker, he must be feeling himself

He wants to keep up his tough demeanour, so he does a feature

Decides to team up with Nina/But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun

And I’m talking to you but you already know who the fuck you are, Kelly

I don’t use sublimes and sure as fuck don’t sneak-diss

But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.

MGK did not take this too well, releasing a song titled rap devil, a parodic name to Eminem’s hit song – Rap God. MGK explained in the song how petty Eminem was, stating that he is mad about something that was said six years ago.

In a recent interview with Sway, Eminem explained that mentioning MGK in Kamikaze had nothing to do with what MGK said about his daughter in 2012 when MGK tweeted that Eminem’s daughter is “hot as f__k”. Eminem stated that his reason was pettier, he said that he only dissed the rapper because he claimed Eminem was trying to hinder his rap career by stopping him from appearing on Shade 45.

Eminem told Sway that he doesn’t give a ‘f-word,’ about MGK’s career. He simply didn’t care enough to stop him from appearing on the show. He also suggested that he did not want to make a big thing from the whole incident, but he simply has to say something, which could possibly be hinting to a response respond diss track from the rap god. Something that would definitely excite rap fans.

When asked about the song, Rap Devil, Eminem stated that the song was good for a rapper of MGK’s level, stating, “It didn’t feel like a diss to me, it just felt pitiful.”

One would think that this two would get along, both being white men, in a black man’s world. One thing is for sure, this could make for an interesting rivalry in hip-hop today.

What do you think, is this karma for Eminem’s controversial past, or is it a simple misunderstanding blown out of proportion?