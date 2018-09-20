Babymama saga: Wizkid didn’t only just fail at parenting, but he’s also a toxic father

For so long, Wizkid and his baby mamas have entrenched themselves into our news feeds that’s it’s almost impossible to ignore. “Wizkid slams Baby Mamas, Calls Them ‘Money Hungry Hoes,’” reads a headline from ConciseNews. For context: this had taken place on the superstar’s Snapchat, a shade we all know was directed at his baby mamas Binta Diallo and Sola Ogudu, the latter who advised Wizkid to start paying school fees for the child she had with him, given Wizkid’s announcement to build public schools in Lagos.

READ MORE: Top 10 reactions to Wizkid’s babymama drama

You would need a family tree to include Jada Pollock, his third baby mama and London-based manager, who bore him Zion and seems to be the most beloved of all his children, so much so that Wizkid’s next album will be named after him. But how do you call the mothers of your children “money hungry hoes” when 1) you are never physically present to co-raise these children as a father and 2) you aren’t financially supportive towards the wellbeing of said children?

This was the crux of Shola Ogudu’s extensive screenshots of conversations with Wizkid and iOS press release, which she published on Instagram this morning, alongside a lengthy account of her ordeal in raising their son Boluwatife, which she’s been singlehandedly doing for seven years. Her account is a rich revelation of Wizkid’s failure at paternal responsibility, emotional abuse, homophobia, which manifested in coercing Boluwatife to grope adult women in his presence to be sure his son isn’t gay.

READ MORE: Nigeria Air has failed but we want accountability

Hetero-sexualising his then-4-year-old son is toxic parenting, and insidiously abusive to Boluwatife’s growing development. “You are a perfect example of what I don’t want my son to be,” Shola Ogudu wrote in her long missive, and this is directed at a super celebrity and one of the greatest in his generation. There’s a resoluteness about it, a newly hatched decision on the face of bad, manipulative behaviour from Wizkid. According to Shola, she’s been doing everything to make life comfortable for her and her son, for whom Wizkid hardly knows anything intimate about in the context of favourite food or colour.

Because the whole idea of child support feeds into the patriarchal belief that women can’t financially take care of a child, women decidedly being financially autonomous is one the effects of feminism. And Shola seems to embracing just that.