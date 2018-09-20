“Davido loves Mayorkun more than Wizkid loves his own child” | Top 10 reactions to Wizkid’s baby mama drama

We are taking a break from the plague of bad governance that has affected this country for too long and so badly that we are not even sure if Nigeria is making any movement – to be honest, we have only been cycling…

Ogudu Oluwanishola, one of Wizkid’s baby mamas took to Instagram, as she was obviously tired of holding it down for 7 years!

Of course, the main man Wizkid won’t say he has not seen her epistle. See his response:

He’s also concerned about getting Nigerian food in Milan, where he has a collaboration with Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott and CÎROC, for Milan Fashion Week.

Abeg where can i get naija food in Milan ? 😩😩 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 20, 2018

See how Nigerians have reacted:

1. Lol! Prince references one of Wizkid’s songs.

Wizkid come and hear oo! Na you sing am.

Wizkid: "I love my baby thats my baby

I will treat my baby right

Hold my baby tight" Shola: pic.twitter.com/0Jjbo4dqq9 — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIIII) September 20, 2018

2. Such blatant consistency though.

You have to give it to him.

Wizkid doesn't show up for his concerts or for his son. Gotta respect the consistency — The Black President (@Olumuyiwa__) September 20, 2018

3. Some people want us to hear the other side of the story.

Wizkid missed 7 birthdays but niggas still talking bout “There’s two sides to every story” like Tife out here stealing Wizkid’s clothes or something Lmfaoo — Hank Moody (@HakeemJags) September 20, 2018

4. Enekem

Davido is obviously a better Father than Wizkid You are young,

DNA has confirmed that the child is yours

You are RICH meaning capable of taking care of the child Why not be a man? If not for anything, you once loved his mother and ejaculated inside her… Manage the RESULT fam — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) September 20, 2018

Abi o!

Wizkid’s replies shows he has no love for the girl but he should not be transferring the aggression to his son na.

Members of Enekem’s supporters club:

Tbh Wizkid will look back at this moment in his life and cringe. Even if you can't stand the mother of your child, that's no way to treat her. The contempt level in those texts were out of this world. — Nigerian God (@Echecrates) September 20, 2018

I feel so bad for Shola & I think initially, Wizkid never truly loved her & he's still angry at the fact that she had a baby for him. No matter what, you don't treat the mother of your child like that. No compassion at all I think girls that lust over celebrities can learn — OTUNBA COFFEE® ☕️ (@blac_cappuccino) September 20, 2018

5. He is ‘loyal’ to your name.

He can’t be downing it for the game.

*rhymes*… boring.

2baba has 7 kids outside his marriage

We don't hear Issues

Davido has 2 kids no issues

Olamide has a kid no issues

Flavor has two kids no issues

Timaya has three kids no Issues

Ice prince has a kid no issues But Wizkid Wizkid Wizkid !!!! — Trouble maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) September 20, 2018

6. Lol! This one is not alright.

If things go south for Wizkid and Gbenga, Gbenga should open Children courier service. “We pickup and deliver your kid anyday, anytime and anywhere” — ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­­­ Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) September 20, 2018

7. We have not seen Wizkid’s own chat oo. That one may be chat-shopped.

But Ola, na wa for you oo. Why the comparison na?

Davido loves mayorkun more than wizkid loves his own child 😂😂😂. — PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) September 20, 2018

8. Lol! Why you guys like this?

But come to think of it, e fit sing that kain thing oo.

Wizkid currently in the studio cooking up a new song “ them talk say I no take care of Tife because I no give am Tfare, eyeyeyeye “ — DADDY THE FATHER (@SemiloooreAkoni) September 20, 2018

9. Tell them!

Tell them biko.

The only ones who suffer when it comes to this absent fatherhood thing is the mother and the child especially if the man is rich or famous, ladies avoid that headache.

Wizkid will drop single and everyone will dance and move on but her challenges remain. — KT (@kingtobbie) September 20, 2018

10. The information in Uncle Ajala’s tweet is grandé.

Even Wizkid, as rich as he is couldn't give Shola his baby mama, money for business, but some girls will be seeing guys driving Toyota, with small 2 bedroom apartment & iphone, as poverty alleviation programme, because they're dating & having sex. Please hustle for yourself. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) September 20, 2018