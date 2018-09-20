“Davido loves Mayorkun more than Wizkid loves his own child” | Top 10 reactions to Wizkid’s baby mama drama

We are taking a break from the plague of bad governance that has affected this country for too long and so badly that we are not even sure if Nigeria is making any movement – to be honest, we have only been cycling…

Remember Nigeria Air?

For today, it is a can of worms (okay, that’s too cliché) that has been ‘disturbing’ the internet today and many questions have arisen from this but we won’t ask; that’s for another day.

But this is it…

Ogudu Oluwanishola, one of Wizkid’s baby mamas took to Instagram, as she was obviously tired of holding it down for 7 years!

Of course, the main man Wizkid won’t say he has not seen her epistle. See his response:

He’s also concerned about getting Nigerian food in Milan, where he has a collaboration with Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott and CÎROC, for Milan Fashion Week.

See how Nigerians have reacted:

1. Lol! Prince references one of Wizkid’s songs.

Wizkid come and hear oo! Na you sing am.

2. Such blatant consistency though.

You have to give it to him.

3. Some people want us to hear the other side of the story.

4. Enekem

Abi o!

Wizkid’s replies shows he has no love for the girl but he should not be transferring the aggression to his son na.

Members of Enekem’s supporters club:

5. He is ‘loyal’ to your name.

He can’t be downing it for the game.

*rhymes*… boring.

6. Lol! This one is not alright.

7. We have not seen Wizkid’s own chat oo. That one may be chat-shopped.

But Ola, na wa for you oo. Why the comparison na?

8. Lol! Why you guys like this?

But come to think of it, e fit sing that kain thing oo.

9. Tell them!

Tell them biko.

10. The information in Uncle Ajala’s tweet is grandé.

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

