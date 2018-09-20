Chimamanda in Lagos for “An evening with Chimamanda”

Award winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is in Lagos for an event. Tagged ‘An evening with Chimamanda’ the event promises a conversation on her two most recent books, We Should All Be Feminists (2014) and Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions (2016).

The event which is organised by Nigerian publishers Narrative Landscape, will be hosted by Francesca Uriri of Leading Ladies Africa.

The event will take place on September 22 at The Workstation, 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island from 3 to 7 pm.

With the venue sold out, people can participate via Livestream from Facebook.com/NarrativeLS