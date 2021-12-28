YNaija2021Review: FGN vs Twitter, Adichie vs Akwaeke, Teni vs Shizzi…The Top 10 Beefs of the Year

Let there be carnage!

10. Tonto Dikeh vs Bobrisky

Sometime actor, Tonto Dikeh and let’s face it, sometime actor too Bobrisky used to be thick as thieves claiming only death could put an end to their friendship. They are both alive today, but their friendship unraveled quickly.

They would pick up on subs, unfollow and then block each other on social media. Bobrisky would accuse Dikeh of owing him at least N5m. Other accusations that erupted between the duo are not the kind of stuff that gets printed on this reputable platform.

We don’t know how Dikeh gets the energy, but she also brawled with ex, some fellow named Prince Kpokpogri and an Instagram dancer named Jane Mena. We are exhausted typing all this already. Somebody hand her a screenplay to read.

9. Tiwa Savage vs Seyi Shay

They might be all chummy now sharing Instagram posts and promoting the other’s music but the long running rivalry between music divas Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay came to a messy climax this year. They both came close to throwing hands in a hair salon which they both patronize.

Savage was busy minding her own business when Seyi Shay popped over to say hi. The resulting drama was both embarrassing and hard to look away from.

8. Nedu vs Uzoamaka Ohiri

Chinedu Emmanuel, the Wazobia fm OAP better known as Nedu, and his estranged wife Uzoamaka brought their dirty laundry to the public discourse, and it was dirty indeed. Think filthy.

Their short-lived marriage which ended circa 2018 was brought to renewed focus with Ohiri accusing Nedu of domestic violence and of abdicating his responsibilities to their kids.

In his defense, Nedu refuted the claims and accused her of being unfaithful. Apparently, he was not the biological father of their first son, as proven by a paternity test result. That sound you hear is of us turning away in embarrassment.

7. Femi Fani-Kayode vs Precious Chikwendu

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and Precious Chikwendu, his erstwhile partner have been locked in a bitter legal battle over custody of their four sons since they split sometime in 2020.

Chikwendu finally went public on With Chude, the hottest confessional altar preferred by the rich and the famous, and detailed a history of physical emotional and psychological abuse.

Fani-Kayode, fooling no one, responded by accusing Chikwendu of suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Rich coming from him.

6. Emirates vs Federal Government of Nigeria

This one has been going on intermittently for a while now and may not be over until COVID-19 has run its course. In the latest iteration, the government reduced Emirates Airlines’ 21 flying slots per week to just one.

It served as reciprocity for similar treatment given to Air Peace airline whose request was downgraded from three slots to one a-week. In response, Emirates pulled out of the Nigerian route indefinitely.

The UAE eventually welcomed Air Peace with an approval of seven weekly slots into the Dubai Airport and the government reinstated the original winter schedule earlier granted to Emirates.

5. Teni vs Shizzi

Another year, another bitter disagreement between music artiste and producer over song credits. This time, Teni the Entertainer and former creative partner, Shizzi most famous for producing Davido’s Dami Duro among several other hits.

Both artistes were on Twitter claiming ownership of the song ‘Case‘ with each party making arguments and providing (too much?) information as to why their relationship went sour.

Shizi would eventually threaten legal action. We probably haven’t heard the last of this.

4. Annie Idibia vs 2Baba

Hearts were broken when a desperate Anne Idibia came on Instagram to pour out her frustrations with her high-profile marriage with music legend 2Baba. Annie accused her hubby of sleeping under the same roof with one of his baby mamas in the U.S.

She also had choice words for his enablers, brother Hyacinth and manager, Efe Omoregbe. The fight was bitter and drawn out with several rebuttals and follow up posts but from recent indications, it seems all is clear and the Idibias have patched their relationship.

3. Federal Government of Nigeria vs Twitter

In June, the federal government placed an indefinite ban on Twitter, restricting it from operating in Nigeria after the social media platform deleted tweets made by President Buhari warning Igbo people of a potential repeat of the civil war due to insurgency in the South eastern states.

The government claimed that while the deleted tweets factored into their decision, the ban was ultimately based on other problems “where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real world violent consequences.”

When two elephants fight, the grass suffers. We still cannot tweet without a VPN.

2. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie vs Akwaeke Emezi

Literary beefs usually feel like they have low stakes attached to them but this one ranked high in that it wasn’t just about culture wars, it had to do also with sexual and identity politics and social media usage, all hot button issues of the time.

Adichie, shortly after burying her parents dropped a bomb of essay that reverberated across continents. Two former mentees in particular had drawn her ire. One of them, Akwaeke Emezi fired back almost immediately in rambling, messy dispatches that called for the cancellation of Adichie for her perceived anti-trans bias.

Of course, the reality is all a lot more complicated than each side has detailed.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu vs the People of Lagos state

The judicial panel investigating the 20, October 2020 Lekki tollgate shooting incident, led by Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi submitted its report in November. The panel called the shooting a “massacre,” and concluded that at least 46 unarmed protesters were shot dead, injured with bullets, or assaulted by security forces at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, last year.



The Lagos State government led by Jide Sanwo-Olu rejected the report calling it “totally unreliable and therefore unacceptable” before releasing a white paper that accepted only 11 out of 32 recommendations.

Talk about disregard. It’s on.