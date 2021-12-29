YNaija2021Review: Lai on Twitter ban, Emefiele on Aboki FX, Oyedepo on vaccines…10 Worst Quotes we heard this Year

Just. Stop. Talking.

10. “Are you in PDP? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”- Senator Oluremi Tinubu

This was Senator Remi Tinubu’s flippant response to a genuine concern by her same political party colleague about the dismal state of the country’s security architecture. How hard can it be to see beyond the privilege of party lines?

9. “If you ask people to donate money via bitcoins for EndSARS protesters then you are vicariously liable for whatever is the outcome of the protest.”- Lai Mohammed

Sigh. The minister for information and culture has said many things. Few of them make any sense. This is just one.

8. “If this was truly the bar no state in this country is doing well. In every state little genocides happening. But there are little pockets of progress and we should celebrate them while acknowledging the challenges.”- @iaboyeji

Truth be told, it was a relief when ultimate tech bro, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji relinquished control of his Twitter account to official handlers. Sadly, it wasn’t until he had suffered harsh criticism over some of his tweets which came across to many as tone-deaf.

7. “I have given instructions to our experts to go after his website and let it be clear that we will go after him because we can’t allow this to continue. I heard that it is making news on social media, I am not on social media but let him come and meet me in Central bank, let him show his face. Those who feel they want to support him to fight, come out let’s fight.”- Godwin Emefiele

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele pitifully inept at providing monetary policy and price stability, and out of his wits end turns into a bolekaja fighter.

6. “Free delivery, are you asking a poor woman, what will she do with N500? Some people don’t have it….at least it will pay their way back home.”- Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu callously brandishes his disregard and disconnect from the realities of the majority of his constituents. Cringe.

5. “For example, it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north. Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the north?”- Abubakar Malami (SAN)

The not-so-bright attorney general and minister of justice of the federation Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Channels Television’s Politics Today program advocating for open grazing by casually threatening the livelihoods of a particular region of the country.

4. “As a result, it came as no small shock to us to read wild social media tales that Sylvester was beaten by some students and that he specifically mentioned some names. We immediately commenced investigations and invited the students mentioned for interview. Sylvester’s guardian was also present during some of the investigations. It was revealed that nothing of such happened.”– Principal, Dowen College

Excerpt from the original statement put out by the principal of Dowen College after one of its students, Sylvester Oromoni passed away while in the school’s care. The entire press statement is in poor taste and commits every sin from avoiding responsibility to victim blaming. Subsequent statements would be more sensitive, but the damage had already been done.

3. “Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulated round the country, because it has not been duly tested. An elder of this church, who works with the World Health Organisation, confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID-19 vaccine.”- Bishop David Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church International (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo on yet another dangerously ignorant anti-vaxxer rant.

2. “Don’t mind the media shout; do the job I command you. If anyone accuses you of human rights violations, the report will come to my table, a nd you know what I will do. So, take the battle to them wherever they are and kill them all. Don’t wait for an order.”– IGP Usman Alkali Baba

Frightening words credited to the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba while launching hile launching Operation Restore Peace in Southeast in Enugu in May.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”– General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd)

The infamous tweet from the handle of president General Muhammadu Buhari that led to the Twitter ban in Nigeria after the was promptly deleted by Twitter’s admin following complaints by Nigerians.