The Late 5: Jimi Agbaje joins dramatic race for Lagos governorship in 2019, FG suspends national carrier project ‘Nigeria Air’ indefinitely | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 Governorship elections in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje, has on Wednesday indicated interest in running for the position in the 2019 elections under the platform of the umbrella party, ending speculations about his ambition.

The 2017 PDP National Chairmanship aspirant who made the disclosure via a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that he was confident he would win the elections in Lagos, if he picked the PDP guber ticket to run, adding that he issues in the party will not impart negatively on votes.

“It is true that initially I did not want to re-contest, but I had so many people urging me to run. I bought and submitted my nomination form shortly before it closed. I will be part of the PDP Lagos governorship primaries, billed for Friday, Sept 28th,” he said.

The Federal Government has announced the indefinite suspension of the national carrier project, Nigeria Air, unveiled on July 18, 2018, at the Farnborough Air Show in London.
Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said the decision was taken at the weekly Federal Executive Council(FEC)  meeting.
The Nation reports the Minister as saying the decision is strategic, dismissing claims that the suspension was due to pressure from stakeholders and the political atmosphere.

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was on Wednesday asked by the police along with four others to report to their Special Investigation Panel at the Abuja headquarters for arraignment in court.

According to a statement by the Osun State Police Intelligence Bureau (SIB) he and the other suspects will face charges of Examination Malpractice, Criminal Conspiracy, Personation, Breach of Duty as well as Aiding and Abetting .

“Consequently, Senator Ademola Adeleke (PDP Governorship Aspirant in the 22nd September, 2018 Gubernatorial Election in Osun State) and four (4) others namely; MR Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), Mr Dare Olutope (School Teacher who facilitated the commission of the crime) are hereby advised in their own interest to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja immediately for arraignment in court,” the statement read.

Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna has been sworn-in the new Deputy Governor of Kano at a ceremony presided over by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday, following the the resignation of Prof. Hafiz Abubakar on August 5, 2018 from the position.

At the ceremony which took place at the Coronation Hall of the Kano Government House, the oath of office was administered by the state Deputy Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir and the governor announced that the new deputy governor would continue to serve as Commissioner for Agriculture, the position he held in the government before his appointment.

“You are advised to abide by the oath of office to be transparent, prudent, ensure probity and justice, and contribute your quota to the development of the state and the country at large,” Ganduje said.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday announced a revision of the timetable for the conduct of its primaries for elective positions ahead of the 2019 elections.

According to a statement by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Emma Ibediro, the reviewed timetable schedules the Governorship Primaries for September 29, 2018; Presidential Primary for September 25, 2018, Senate and House of Representatives Primaries for October 2 and October 3 2018 respectively.

Others are the State House of Assembly Primaries for October 4, 2018 and the Presidential National Convention – October 6, 2018.

And stories from around the world:

The United States is seeking to negotiate a treaty with Iran to include Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its regional behavior, the U.S. special envoy for Iran said on Wednesday ahead of U.N. meetings in New York next week. (Reuters)

 Theresa May says the EU must “evolve” its stance on the Irish border as she prepares to make the case for her Brexit plans to other European leaders. (BBC)

Outgoing Democratic Republic of Congo president Joseph Kabila’s preferred successor will face a credible election challenge in December from two opposition leaders, the final list of candidates published on Wednesday showed. (Reuters)

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un agreed to make a historic visit to Seoul soon and close a missile testing site in front of international inspectors at a summit with the South’s President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang Wednesday. (AFP)

Russia’s top election official recommended the result of a gubernatorial election in the country’s far eastern Primorsky region to be annulled alleging it was rigged.

Ella Pamfilova, head of the Central Election Commission, said on Wednesday a raft of irregularities had been identified, including ballot-stuffing and vote-buying. (Al Jazeera)

