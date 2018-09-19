Today’s Noisemakers: Poju Oyemade, Isima Odeh, and Hadi Sirika on proposed Nigeria Air

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Hadi Sirika

Just while we were patiently waiting for one big thing to happen in Nigeria…

I regret to announce that the Federal Executive Council has taken the tough decision to suspend the National Carrier Project in the interim. All commitments due will be honoured. We thank the public for the support as always.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) September 19, 2018

Then, we are being ‘thanked for the support’.

Hopefully, it is just a temporal suspension.

2. Isime Odeh

26-year-old Nigerian, Silas Adekunle, the CEO of Reach Robotics, is the World's Highest Paid Robotics Engineer. He developed the world's first augmented reality gaming robots. He has a deal with Apple. I would like to see this go viral. pic.twitter.com/yWOy7PuXDD — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) September 19, 2018

3. Gimba Kakanda

Nigeria’s civil service has to be the biggest charity organization in the world. Bunch of redundant manpower tasked with showing up at the office to mainly gossip, use the Internet, and accrue huge utility bills while waiting for undeserved credit alerts at the end of the month. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) September 19, 2018

This is the single most unfortunately correct statement ever made in 2018.

Tell me something more correct.

4. Wale Ozolua

When insecure people meet people who are confident, the insecure folks tag that "confidence" as "arrogance". — Wale Ozolua (@WaleOzolua) September 19, 2018

Abi oo.

5. Pastor Poju Oyemade

The simple skill required during the time of adversity is humility. Humble yourself to learn. God desires to pour out specific knowledge into your mind that will lead to massive things. Don't resist the voice that tells you to listen and learn that you are ignorant of somethings. — POJU OYEMADE (@pastorpoju) September 19, 2018

Hmmm.. oro agba!

6. Ego Oyibo

Nigerian men will just bathe and rub Vaseline and come out looking like fresh bread. It’s not fair 😭😭 — Ego Oyibo 💷💷 💵💵 (@So_phynee) September 19, 2018

Lol! Abegiii.

7. Farmer

We are coming for you guys that think farmers are synonymous with poverty, illiteracy, shabby dressing and archaic practices.#greatfarmersgreatnation#agbeloba# — Farmer and Farming (@GrItfarms) September 19, 2018

E ma binu.

It’s just stereotypes. We can all change the ‘single story’ so many people have of farmers.

But how will you even think they are synonymous with… the same hands through which our food comes from?