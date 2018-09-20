Entertainment Roundup: Moschino teams up with Wizkid at Milan Fashion Week | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Seven Mac Miller albums on Billboard 200 chart

Seven of Mac Miller’s projects have appeared on the September 22 edition of the Billboard 200 chart, following the rapper’s death on September 7.

The highest-charting of the albums is 2018’s Swimming, moving up to No. 6 from No. 71, as Billboard reports.

Mac’s 2015 album GO:OD AM landed at No. 32; his 2011 debut Blue Slide Park is at No. 49; 2016’s The Divine Feminine placed at No. 50; and 2013’s Watching Movies With the Sound Off made it to No. 59. In addition, Mac’s mixtapes Best Day Ever (2011) and Macadelic (2012) placed at Nos. 26 and 106, respectively.

America’s Got Talent 13 has a winner

America’s Got Talent has crowned its season 13 winner — Shin Lim.

Lim is an award-winning magician who has even managed to fool Penn and Teller twice on their show, Penn and Teller: Fool Us. He became a magician after carpal tunnel prevented him from becoming a concert pianist.

The 26 year-old not only wins $1 million, but also gets to headline the America’s Got Talent stage in Las Vegas in November.

Moschino teams up with Wizkid at Milan Fashion Week

Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott has unveiled a collaboration with Wizkid and CÎROC, for Milan Fashion Week.

Ahead of Moschino’s Milan Fashion Week show, the 43-year-old has launched the new collaboration with some of the biggest fashion influencers and music stars – including Golden Barbie, River Viiperi and Wizkid.

Daddy Showkey wades into the Psquare separation drama

Just when we thought everyone was tired of asking the Psquare brothers – Peter and Paul Okoye – to come back as one musical group, John Asiemo popularly known as Daddy Showkey has said he saw the brothers reunion in a dream and hopes they indeed get back together.

