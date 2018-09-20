David Wej’s ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign features career specialist, Jimi Tewe

Public speaker and career specialist, Jimi Tewe is the featured personality in the latest edition of David Wej’s ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign video.

Tewe, who is known for his passion for a new Nigeria explained that speaking makes him feel alive, and people feel motivated for success when they listen to him.

He also spoke about his sense of fashion and style saying: “My dress style is an expression of who I am. Free is my style which shows I am ready to work and deliver.”

The ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign has featured several icons across industries telling stories of passion, hope, and determination to inspire the younger generation.

Credits

Muse: Jimi Tewe

Suits: David Wej

Videography & Creative Direction: Tosin Odunfa

Location: Landmark Towers, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island