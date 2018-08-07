King of branding, Charles O’Tudor features on David Wej’s ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign 

Brand strategist, Charles O’Tudor has joined the exclusive list of icons featured on the fashion and style inspired campaign tagged ‘Live Your Dream’.

The campaign which is the brainchild of Nigerian contemporary style connoisseur, David Wej highlights the sartorial excellence present in men’s fashion.

Charles, who describes his style as classic elegance, subtle, less-is-more, and detailed, shares real life nuggets from his brand battles, successes and style in a video released for the campaign.

‘Live Your Dream’ celebrates the passion, perseverance, and determination of Nigerians in pursuit of their dreams. It features icons and leaders across industries giving insight into their style and inspiration.

Follow @davidwej for more on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The collections are available for immediate purchase at davidwej.com

Credits:

Muse: Charles O’Tudor

Suits: David Wej

Videography & Creative Direction: Tosin Odunfa

Location: L’olea Hotel, Maryland, Lagos