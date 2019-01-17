Ibukun Awosika speaks on professional discipline and integrity at The Event Xperience Africa

The Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, delivered the keynote speech at the maiden edition of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) on Wednesday, 16 January, 2019, as she engaged young entrepreneurs on building successful businesses through discipline, integrity, and consistency.

The 3-day conference currently taking place in Lagos at the Landmark Events Centre, is targeted at beginners and professionals in the event and allied industry, with networking sessions, curated classes, panel sessions with topics on branding and marketing, finance, legal, technology, delivering excellent client service and more.

Delivering the keynote speech, Awosika encouraged young entrepreneurs to “believe in themselves, launch their dreams and keep working on them even when situations might appear too difficult, or when there seem to limited support.”

She further explained that successful businessmen and women across the world are those who are willing to take risks.

“There are some skills and talents that you have, but you won’t know you have them until we are in situations where they are required. As you work towards the place you want to be, you should never be afraid to show what can be done. In Nigeria, let nobody try to tell you that you cannot achieve success when you want to start a business. But whenever you do, always remember that people are watching, so always apply integrity and be disciplined,” she said.

Notable experts engaged the audience and participated in panel sessions, with Steve Babaeko, Charles O’Tudor, Ivie Ogbomwan, Tricia Ikponmwonba, Chioma Ifeanyi Eze and Stella Duru highlighting issues on entrepreneurship during a Kola Oyeneyin-moderated session themed ‘The Business of Events.’

Anchored by Tobi Olanihun, the second session themed ‘Uniformity and Diversity in the African Event Industry,’ was made up of international events professionals such as Jhandell Afi (Ghana); Astou Djamat-Dubois (Ivory Coast); Susan Maina (Kenya) and Chioma Nwogu (USA).

The conference wraps up Friday as participants continue the conversation on emerging global issues and innovations in the events management industry.