We are getting a second season of Kemi Adetiba’s ”King Women” but with a different name

It’s official – Kemi Adetiba’s woman-focused talk series King Women will return for a second season as shooting as already begun this week. Adetiba said this in an Instagram post very recently, but there might changes to the show title as the King of Boys director is considering a different name as replacement. Now titled ObongAnwan, the name is a chieftaincy title bestowed on worthy women in Akwa-Ibom, Adetiba’s mum’s state Akwa-Ibom, which directly translates to “King Woman.”

The reason Adetiba stuck to an English name for the show was because she wanted it to be more accepted. As it is, she’s comfortable in reverting to the roots of the show’s idea and I think it’s original. King Women told the success stories of powerful women across different industries, including their failures, and season two can’t come soon enough.