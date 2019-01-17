Growth and 2019 economic outlook dominate discourse at Doing Business in Nigeria Series

Distinguished business leaders and professionals in Nigeria gathered together at the Doing Business in Nigeria Series on Saturday 12th January at the Radisson Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event which was part of the week-long 40th anniversary celebration of the global law firm, Tokunbo Orimobi, was an opportunity for panelists and guests to discuss Nigeria’s economic outlook in 2019.

In his welcome address at the event, Mr. Michael Orimobi, Global Chairman of Tokunbo Orimobi, remarked: “40 years ago, we started this journey as a very small business in Surulere. We started with a team of just 2-3 persons. Today, we are a global business with eight offices in five countries, and at least a staff of 50 persons globally. We have also become the only and the first truly international legal practice out of Nigeria. We’ve shown people what Nigerians can do and we’ve been the only law firm in Nigeria that has real presence out of this country.”

Giving a speech during the event, Keynote Speaker, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Industry, Trade and Investment, emphasized efforts the government has made in creating an enabling environment to do business with ease in Nigeria. “The mandate of the Presidential Enabling Business Council (PEBEC) is to remove bureaucratic bottle necks and to fix the perception of the business climate in Nigeria. A lot of hard work continues to go on and we don’t intend to have a wasted year in 2019,” she said.

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion including, Mr. Sonnie Ayere, Managing Director, Dunn Loren Merrifield, Dr. Okey Nwuke, Group Managing Director, Coscharis Group, Mr. Ayo Babatunde, Managing Director, SunTrust Bank and Ms. Adia Sowho, Managing Director, Mines.IO Nigeria Limited. The panelists encouraged guests to have an optimistic outlook towards the growth of the Nigerian economy in 2019 and further urged businesses not to view the forthcoming elections with apprehension.

The Doing Business in Nigeria Series came to a close with the cutting of the anniversary cake and the closing remarks from Mr. Michael Orimobi.

