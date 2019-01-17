Today’s Noisemakers: Reno Omokri, Suga Belly, Cindy, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers

Here are the ones we saw today:

6.30 something am, I’m getting ready for work, my husband hisses out loud randomly. Me: Shey ko si? J: Ko si, Buhari ni Me: pic.twitter.com/3Hci1ZK9dB — Olori Spice (@msredlippie) January 17, 2019

Speak up for gay rights and ooh you must be gay. Speak up for sex workers , and ooh you must be doing runs. Speak up for women’s right and ooh, you must be so bitter. Speak up for men and yahoo boys being abused by SARS, and oooh you’re an angel. — nwanyi ngala (@tillytate20) January 17, 2019

Is there a recent picture of Sade Adu (like from this week)? I’m trying to see something. — 24F (@feanAD) January 17, 2019

If you had to choose a word(s) to describe President @MBuhari’s performance at the #NGTheCandidate from the following, which would you choose? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 17, 2019

Honestly it’s hard being atheist in Nigeria. God safe us — Hon Chief Cyn (@cynnerr) January 17, 2019

I don’t see the point of IDP Camps. Internally displaced people are Nigerian citizens. Ergo, they have the right to live anywhere in Nigeria. Give them rental assistance in safe states and go Keeping them in a camp creates a target for abuse, and a basis for corrupt aid funds — Shehu Suga 🌕 (@sugabelly) January 17, 2019