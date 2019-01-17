The Late 5: APC takes campaign to Jos; I no longer feel safe in my National Assembly Office – Tinubu | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Court extends suspension of CJN Onnoghen’s trial to January 28

Following the controversial arraignment of CJN Onnoghne before the CCT on Monday over the refusal to declare his assets, an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has extended the restraining order against the continuation of the trial of Onnoghen to January 28. The court, presided over by Justice N. E. Maha, gave the order after a counsel representing the respondents told the court on Thursday that his client had not been served.

Ghanaian undercover journalist Ahmed Husein who helped expose corruption in African football shot dead in Accra

Ahmed Husein, the Ghanaian undercover journalist who helped expose corruption in African football, has been shot dead in the capital Accra, police said Thursday. Husein was part of a team led by award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, whose probe led to the resignation of the head of the Ghana Football Association. He was shot by unknown unknown gunmen Wednesday night.

I no longer feel safe in my National Assembly Office – Oluremi Tinubu

The senator representing Lagos Central , Oluremi Tinubu, has officially reported a case of burglary in her National Assembly office to his colleagues. The burglary was first reported in a statement by her legislative aide, Nifemi Aje, who said the incident was discovered on Wednesday, January 9, as staff resumed work. Mrs Tinubu in a motion on Thursday said she no longer feels safe in her office after the experience. She urged the Senate to investigate the burglary and demanded the replacement of her lost items.

APC takes campaign to Jos

According to a report from NAN, President Buhari will on Saturday visit Jos in continuation of his reelection campaign. Sonni Tyoden, deputy governor of the state, told reporters in Jos on Wednesday that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and Presidential Campaign Council Co-Chairman Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would accompany the President on the campaign trip.

Others are the National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole and Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation Rotimi Amaechi.

Alleged 3.9bn fraud: EFCC demands Badeh’s death certificate

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Thursday, has rejected request from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for a copy of the Death Certificate of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd), who was facing trial on money laundering charges, before he was killed on December 19, 2018.