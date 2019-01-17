Article

The Big 5: Boko Haram sponsored by forces outside Nigeria – Buhari; NNPC is a mafia organisation, I’ll privatise it – Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

NNPC is a mafia organisation, I’ll privatise it – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, said on Wednesday that he would privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation if elected, describing the state-owned oil firm as a “mafia organisation.” Atiku was quoted by TheCable as saying at an interactive session with the business community in Lagos that he would take the step even if doing so would cost him his life.

Boko Haram sponsored by forces outside Nigeria – Buhari

During a live presidential town hall meeting tagged, “The Candidates” at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, on Wednesday, and televised on NTA, President Buhari said that Boko Haram insurgents were being sponsored by forces outside Nigeria. He said the military needed a lot of money for purchase of gadgets, spare parts and arms to completely wipe out the terrorists.

INEC ready for general election – Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is ready for the conduct of the forthcoming general election in February. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the European Union(EU), led by its Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Ketil Karlsen, at the commission’s headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

Imo APC commences contempt proceedings against Oshiomole

The Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Daniel Nwafor, yesterday said a contempt proceedings against the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole had commenced
Nwafor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, at the party’s secretariat, adding that Oshiomhole had disregarded valid court judgment which affirmed him (Nwafor) the authentic chairman of APC in the state.

February polls: Aisha Buhari urges women to guard their votes

The First Lady Aisha Buhari has called on women to guard their votes and make their votes count in the 2019 general elections. She made the call at the northeast town hall meeting held in Bauchi on Wednesday. Mrs Buhari ,who was represented by wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, said that women should vote and stay near their polling stations until the votes are counted.

 

