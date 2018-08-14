‘Live your Dream’ Campaign inspired by David Wej features TV Presenter and Producer, Tosin Odunfa

Television presenter and producer, Tosin Odunfa has joined the league of icons featured on the ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign inspired by Nigerian style power house, David Wej.

The campaign showcases icons and celebrities across various sectors sharing their story of hope and resilience to inspire others towards chasing their dreams.

‘TV Tosin’, as he is popularly called, shared moments from his life and journey into the media space in a video released for the campaign.

 

Wearing a David Wej dark grey slim fit suit, Odunfa spoke on his personal style and rise to prominence in a highly competitive media industry.

 

The campaign also features actor, Mawuli Gavor and advertising guru, Charles O’tudor.

Credits:

Muse: Tosin Odunfa
Suits: David Wej
Videography & Creative Direction: Tosin Odunfa

