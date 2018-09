Adebola Williams hosts celebrity couple, Lala and Chef Fregz to surprise engagement dinner in Lagos (PHOTOS)

Media entrepreneur, Adebola Williams hosted newly-wed, Kemi “Lala” Akindoju and Gbubemi Fregene (popularly known as Chef Fregz) to a surprise pre-wedding dinner at Lagos exclusive restaurant, Tarragon.

The exclusive dinner for 30 of their close friends and colleagues had Ebuka, Kemi Adetiba, Omoni Oboli and others attend with four of Nigeria top chefs; Chef Imoteda, Chef Eros, Chef Emeka and Chef Tiyan Alile dishing out an unforgettable four course meal.

See Photos: