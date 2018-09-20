Amaju Pinnick re-elected as NFF president

Reigning president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick on Thursday was re-elected as chairman for a second term in an election that held in Kastina.

Mr. Muhammed Sani Katu, Head of the NFF electoral committee presided over the election. Messrs Luca Pizzas, a senior official in the office of the FIFA president and Solomon Mudege – senior manager for development programmes – Africa, were appointed by the world football ruling body as observers.

The electorial committee approved the following candidates: Chinedu Okoye, former NFF secretary General Taiwo Ogunjobi, and former NFF president, Aminu Maigari to run against the current president Amaji Pinnick.

Despite the controversy facing Maigari in regards to an accusation against him on his documents being forged, he was eventually cleared to run in the race. His participation made little or no difference as Pinnick emerged with over 75 percent of the votes, gaining 34 of the 44 votes casted. Maigari had a total of 8 votes, Ogunjobi emerged with 2 and Okoye had 0 votes.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi September 20, 2018

“Davido loves Mayorkun more than Wizkid loves his own child” | Top 10 reactions to Wizkid’s baby mama drama

We are taking a break from the plague of bad governance that has affected this country for too long and ...

Alexander Onukwue September 20, 2018

Without a cost for indifference, Governorship debates like Osun’s are a waste of time

For an assessment of the four candidates who debated last Saturday, Journalist Nicolas Ibekwe’s scorecard is quite precise. The quality ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 20, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Moschino teams up with Wizkid at Milan Fashion Week | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 20, 2018

The Big 5: Buhari orders IGP to stop Adeleke’s invitation, FEC settles for Zainab Ahmed as Finance Minister | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 19, 2018

The Late 5: Jimi Agbaje joins dramatic race for Lagos governorship in 2019, FG suspends national carrier project ‘Nigeria Air’ indefinitely | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 Governorship ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 19, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 19th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:       #YNaijaEssays: It’s been 100 years of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail