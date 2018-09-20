Amaju Pinnick re-elected as NFF president

Reigning president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick on Thursday was re-elected as chairman for a second term in an election that held in Kastina.

Mr. Muhammed Sani Katu, Head of the NFF electoral committee presided over the election. Messrs Luca Pizzas, a senior official in the office of the FIFA president and Solomon Mudege – senior manager for development programmes – Africa, were appointed by the world football ruling body as observers.

The electorial committee approved the following candidates: Chinedu Okoye, former NFF secretary General Taiwo Ogunjobi, and former NFF president, Aminu Maigari to run against the current president Amaji Pinnick.

Despite the controversy facing Maigari in regards to an accusation against him on his documents being forged, he was eventually cleared to run in the race. His participation made little or no difference as Pinnick emerged with over 75 percent of the votes, gaining 34 of the 44 votes casted. Maigari had a total of 8 votes, Ogunjobi emerged with 2 and Okoye had 0 votes.