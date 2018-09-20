Buhari appoints Amaechi DG of his campaign organisation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organisation for his re-election in 2019.

This was made known in a statement by his Personal Assistant to on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

The organisation has the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as the Secretary and Director General.

Hon. Amaechi was the DG of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015.

Amaechi is exptected to announce other appointments into the campaign structure.