The YNaija Cover – the 20th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

“Davido loves Mayorkun more than Wizkid loves his own child” | Top 10 reactions to Wizkid’s baby mama drama

Amaju Pinnick re-elected as NFF president

Nigeria Air has failed but we demand accountability

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 20, 2018

The Late 5: Embattled Ambode meets with Buhari behind closed doors, Dogara formally returns to PDP, says APC is full of ‘ravenous people’ | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with embattled Governor of ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 20, 2018

Buhari appoints Amaechi DG of his campaign organisation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organisation for his re-election in 2019. This was made known ...

Chinedu Okafor September 20, 2018

Amaju Pinnick re-elected as NFF president

Reigning president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick on Thursday was re-elected as chairman for a second term ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 20, 2018

“Davido loves Mayorkun more than Wizkid loves his own child” | Top 10 reactions to Wizkid’s baby mama drama

We are taking a break from the plague of bad governance that has affected this country for too long and ...

Alexander Onukwue September 20, 2018

Without a cost for indifference, Governorship debates like Osun’s are a waste of time

For an assessment of the four candidates who debated last Saturday, Journalist Nicolas Ibekwe’s scorecard is quite precise. The quality ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 20, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Moschino teams up with Wizkid at Milan Fashion Week | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

