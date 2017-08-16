Anambra church killing: ‘Bishop’ asks monarchs to use traditional means to reveal the perpetrators

Aloysius Ikegwuonu alias ‘Bishop’ who is claimed to be target in the Ozubulu massacre of August 6, on Wednesday, when his colleagues in the state visited the traditional ruler of Ozubulu, Igwe Nnamdi Oruche, asked the monarchs to use traditional means to reveal the perpetrators of the heinous act.

He said, “I implore you, my lords, to ask the gods of the land to reveal the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

The Monarchs were led by the traditional ruler of Iseke, Igwe Emma Nnabuife.

He said people should help provide useful information on how to get the killers rather than make negative comments about him.

For his part, the traditional ruler of Ozubulu, Igwe Nnamdi Oruche, commended his colleagues for their solidarity and concern over what happened in his community, adding that the Ozubulu community would make its own arrangements in a traditional way to unravel the perpetrators of the crime.