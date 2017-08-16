FG urges ASUU to call off strike and resume negotiations

The Federal Government has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to suspend its on-going strike in the interest of the nation.

The MInister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige made the appeal on Wednesday in a statement.

He said there was an on-going renegotiation of the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU by the Babalakin Committee.

According to the statement, though the Federal Government did not wish to apportion blame, its important to note that ASUU did not follow due process in the declaration of the industrial action as it did not give the Federal Government, the mandatory 15 days notice.

The Minister further said that since the case was being conciliated, it was against the spirit of Social Dialogue and Collective Bargain Agreement For ASUU to embark on strike as enunciated in the ILO Convention.

The Federal Government therefore wish ASUU considers student who are currently writing degree and promotion examination, call off the strike and return to the negotiation table, adding that the Ministry of Labour and Employment will ensure that a time frame will be tied to negotiation this time around.