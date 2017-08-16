ResumeOrResign: Nigerians should vote against APC – Fayose

Fayose made this statement in a release issued by his Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on Wednesday.

He said, “Nigeria can no longer afford a diaspora president or a president that is seen once in 100 days. If they say the President is now well, he should return to Nigeria or is Nigeria now in the hands of the President’s doctors?

“By arranging hoodlums to attack Nigerians who were exercising their fundamental rights to protest against the government, the APC government has shown that it has lost support and trust of Nigerians.

“This country belongs to all of us, it is not the property of a few or a cabal who believes they can cow and subdue Nigerians, we will continue to talk. The president must either resume or resign; this is a clear statement. Who is afraid of the truth? Who is running away from realities?

“It is now more obvious that the APC federal government do not have anything in stock other than destruction of the country.

“Nigerians will recall that during the BBOG protest in the Jonathan administration, protesters sat on the road for days, nobody molested them. During the January 2012 fuel hike protest (aka #OccupyLagos, #OccupyNigeria), people freely expressed themselves and those in government today participated actively in the protests, they funded these protests.

“Even President Muhammadu Buhari-led protests in Abuja against PDP government. The President led protesters to the National Assembly to protest against the continued absence of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua from the country and went ahead to call for Yar’Adua’s impeachment. Then, no one was attacked by security men and hoodlums were not set after the protesters as was done in Abuja yesterday.

“It is therefore shameful that the same people who rode on the back of democratic principles to power are now standing against the rights of Nigerians to complain and the international community should pay special attention to the rule of brute force going on in the country.

“I salute the courage of this young people who have continued to say the truth that the president must resume or resign. If they are telling us the president is okay and fine, let him come home, let the doctors follow him here, we don’t want a president who is being introduced once in 100 days, the president we voted for must be accountable to us.

“Nigerians should vote against APC, never again should these people who I describe as power miss road control us again, thank you very much.”