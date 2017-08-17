We are investigating attack on EFCC headquarters – Police

The Police said it has began investigations into an attack on the Economic and Financial Crimes headquarters in Wuse, Abuja.

Don’t forget:

A group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 05:00 hours and began shooting into the premises.

They were repelled by security guards.

The unknown gunmen fled, but not without dropping a white envelope, containing threats addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the Commission.

What is happening now:

Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood said the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has started investigations into the incident.

He said the threat letter will examined to determine its origin.

“We have not made any arrest yet, but we are looking at the evidence from the crime scene, including the threat letter dropped by the attackers,” he stated.