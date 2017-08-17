We didn’t fulfil our promises to ASUU | FG admits

The Federal Government has admitted that it has failed to fulfill agreements made with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said this on Wednesday while speaking with State House correspondents after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The story so far:

The FG had said ASUU did not give the statutory 15 days notice before it went on strike.

It has set up a panel to audit the first release of funds to the union in 2013.

There had been meetings between the FG and the union, as the latter has urged ASUU to call off the strike.

What Adamu said:

The government has realized that it made some promises it was yet to fulfil.

ASUU’s strike is a necessary tool to pressure the government to do the right thing.

ASUU forced former President Goodluck Jonathan to create the Tertiary Education TrustFund.

He said, “That is still my view. I believe ASUU is composed of patriotic and very responsible people.

“If I can look at what their struggle is, they forced the then government to create TETFund and today, without TETFund, the university system would have collapsed.

“I am not supporting ASUU but I am supporting what is good. If it is something bad, I will condemn it.