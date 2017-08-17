Forcing politicians to send their children to Nigerian schools won’t be good for the country – Senator

The Senate on Wednesday faulted the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for not consulting it before embarking on indefinite strike.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Jibrin Barau, who spoke to journalists dismissed calls to restrict public officials from sending their children outside the country.

Context: Nigerians have continued to call for policies to restrict public officials from sending their children to schools abroad.

Many believe that the government will take the education sector more seriously and find solutions to the problems that have continued to plague it.

Barau’s views:

Any law that would force public officers to send their children to schools in the country was not good for Nigeria.

Nigeria should develop its Universities to the level where those sending their children abroad would have no reasons to.

He said, “Making a law to bar people from taking their children outside to study is something that will not be good for our country. We know that it is always good to mingle with people from other parts of the world when it comes to the issue of education.

“You cannot be an island to yourself; interaction is very necessary. We also allow people from other parts of the world to learn from here. You are aware that students from Cameroon, Niger and other parts of the world come here. We have exchange students who come from European nations to this country. You must have that interaction.”

What else?:

He said ASUU wrote about its frustrations after already taking the decision to go on strike.