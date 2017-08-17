The Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine on Wednesday told the House of Representatives that the Treasury Single Account policy has not been audited two years after it came into operation.

Ayine had appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House, which is investigating the operations of the TSA since it was inaugurated in 2015.

What the lawmakers know:

Members of the committee said an estimated N4.2tn had so far been transferred into the TSA, which is domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

What he told the lawmakers:

He is not aware of the amount of money deposited to the account since it was created.

Ayine stated that his office had not produced a report on the status of the TSA.

He declined to comment on the N4.2trn until his office audits the account.

Members of the committee were not happy that the GMD of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, failed to aware before them.

They threatened to compel Baru to provide information on the corporation’s TSA transactions.