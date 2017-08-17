INEC swears in 9 new RECs

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu on Wednesday swore in 9 Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The commission has earlier sworn in 14 RECs on July 8, 2017.

Those sworn in include Mr. Mike Igini, Mrs. Asamau Maikudi, Prof. Sam Egwu, Abdulganiyu Raji, Prof. Shehu Risikuwa, Sam Omeku, Geidam Kassim, Mallam Sadiq Musa and Sam Olumekun.

Yakubu said the RECs will not be allowed to serve in their states of origin.

Yakubu said that the commission would release the timetable and schedule of activities for the recall of the member representing Bebeji Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Abubakar Galadima Kuku, in accordance with the commission’s guidelines.