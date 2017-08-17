Trump appoints Hope Hicks as interim communications director

US President, Donald Trump’s longtime aide, Hope Hicks has been named interim White House director of communications, the administration said Wednesday.

Hicks who is currently the director of strategic communications, is expected to help the President find a permanent person for the job.

This comes at a time when the President is under serious scrutiny and condemnation for his statement on the violence in Charlottesville.

Hicks will have to speak to the media on Trump’s statement on the violent rally by white nationalists.

Hicks was a spokeswoman for Mr. Trump during his presidential campaign and at the Trump Organization.

Recall that Anthony Scaramucci had spent only 10 days as communication director.