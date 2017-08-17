[The Church Blog] Bishop T.D. Jakes, Wayne Malcolm and others set to Speak at the Spirit Life Conference 2017

This would be one summer to remember, as House On The Rock will begin the 2017 edition of the Spirit Life Conference from Wednesday, 23rd to Sunday 27th of August.

A flagship programme of the House On The Rock, it would be parading a distinguished array of personalities and God’s anointed vessels, including charismatic leader and visionary, Bishop T.D Jakes, Bishop Wayne Malcolm, Rev. (Mrs) Funke Felix-Adejumo, Bishop Tudor Bismark and host, Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

With the theme of the conference ‘Emerge’, the five-day event would not just be the word and preaching alone, as internationally acclaimed artiste Donnie MCclurkin, is also on the billings. He would be joined by Sonnie Badu, BeeJay Sax, Eno Michael and Segun Obe to render soul-lifting music to the congregants.

All meetings of the conference would be holding at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki Expressway, Lagos from 5pm each day on weekdays, and at 10am on Saturday, August 26th. A super Celebration Service rounds off the five-day spiritual fete on Sunday the 27th, beginning at 8am.

More information on the conference and directions for free transportation to the event can be found at the church’s website