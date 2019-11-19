Olajumoke Adenowo hosts Governor Fayemi, Dame Abimbola Fashola to book-signing for her premier novel “Beyond my Dreams”

Award-winning Architect, Olajumoke Adenowo’s first work of fiction, ‘Beyond my Dreams,’ was celebrated on November 3rd, 2019 at AD Consulting Limited Oniru, Lekki amidst an intimate book reading session, book-signing and themed cocktail.

Her firm, AD Consulting, Nigeria’s Most Internationally celebrated Architectural Firm is in its 25th year and its CSR platform, Awesome Treasures Foundation; a philanthropic platform recognized by the UN and affiliated with the Edmond de Rothschild Family Philanthropist platform also turned 20 years old. In commemoration of these landmarks, Olajumoke Adenowo has written a novel on leadership, nationhood, and relationships which was unveiled to great acclaim and outstanding reviews at the Foundation’s 5th UK Summit at QEII Conference Centre in Westminster London, on October 5th, 2019.

Hosting Leaders in society, Executives, Friends, and Book lovers, the evening was spent discussing the themes of love, patriotism, and leadership. Arc Adenowo held the fireside chat with Dr. Fayemi on leadership, governance and the nexus of the foregoing with family and relationships. The book reading and signing was graced by dignitaries such as Her Excellency Omolewa Ahmed, Her Excellency Dame Abimbola Fashola, Her Excellency Princess Sarah Sosan, Olutola Omotola, Femi Arosanyin, Adeola Azeez, Funke Felix Adejumo, Bertrand Souck, Oscar Mdluli, Tola Odeyemi and many other leaders.

The riveting work of prose, by the renowned architect, Olajumoke Adenowo speaks to this time, and has been cheered by many as being entertaining, poignant and instrumental in building mindsets, and raising change agents globally. All proceeds from the sales of “Beyond my Dreams” go to initiatives by Awesome Treasures Foundation. Beyond my Dreams is available @rovingheights and leading bookshops, and will be available on Amazon by the end of November 2019.