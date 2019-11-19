Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

How to eat bread & noodles in 4 easy steps. Step 1: Prepare the noodles.

Step 2: Get the bread..

Step 3: Ensure it’s sliced so you can put the noodles in between slices.

Step 3: Tear your clothes

Step 4: Start eating like the mad person that you are. — CASANOVA🦋 (@OlaTheOG) November 19, 2019

Sitting next to your Ex in the Church is not the problem, the problem is when the pastor says “Tell your neighbor it is not yet over” 😂😂😂 — Head Boy (@D__Primus) November 19, 2019

I hate people who get personally offended when I’m in a bad mood like I’m not mad at u bro I’m mad at the world OK. — Angry Tiger 🐯 (@AdamSB___) November 19, 2019

When parents said “you too young to be in love” they were right. They were absolutely right. We should have waited. Now we in a generation with a bunch of broken people who don’t know how to love anymore. — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famez_vv) November 19, 2019

I tried to create a Twitter bot that would say ‘Good Morning’ to Charles Anazodo every 0800 hrs, but Twitter banned the egg account before I could automate it 😞 Farewell @GreetCharlesBot. You were so young and full of life… — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) November 19, 2019