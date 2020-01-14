Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

First thing I did as I woke up today, was pray to Eledumare for a bad bitch 🤲🏽 — KING OF NIGERIAN WOMEN (@HenshawBlaZe) January 14, 2020

I think Naira marley dropped the same version of one song several times and gave it different names. — NOBODY (@officialAnietie) January 14, 2020

I need someone to teach me how to LIE or recommend an app I can use to learn fast. — Pretty🌺💝👑Princess👸🏻👑 (@princess_ebele) January 14, 2020

You got admission at the age of 27yrs you dey run for Mr Fresher! Brother why?

Olúwa wetin dey Matriculate! 😂 — débọlá the 2nd✌️ (@ogbeni_ceejay) January 14, 2020

the fact that you have more clothes to sleep in, than you do to go out in says a lot about you as a person 😀😁 Lewl😪 — Account Of Chie 🐦 (@terex444) January 13, 2020

Those of you always slandering Igbo people on bride price and shit, you have not travelled within Nigeria and it shows. Go and try to marry a Shua girl from Maiduguri, when they knack you bill, you will go straight to the Seminary. — eke esq (@eke____) January 14, 2020

I’ve decided to put a CCTV in our house today, it’s high time I catch the mastermind behind the loses of my spoons and fork. — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) January 14, 2020