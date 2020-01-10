Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor January 10, 2020

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Senator Abbo absent from trial due to ”health challenges”

The absence of Senator Elisha Abbo, who allegedly assaulted a nursing mother and the prosecution counsel, on Thursday, stalled the ...

Op-Ed Editor January 9, 2020

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Goodluck Jonathan speaks on contesting in 2023 Presidential election

Goodluck Jonathan speaks on contesting in 2023 Presidential election Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has dispelled report of being under pressure ...

Op-Ed Editor January 8, 2020

Here are the top 5 movies coming to cinemas in January 2020

Routinely, January is the wilderness for new movie releases and where these movies are bound to flop, a step down ...

Bernard Dayo January 8, 2020

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Sadio Mane wins 2019 CAF African Player of the Year Award

Votes from head coaches/technical directors and captains of the senior national teams from CAF’s member associations saw Mane selected as ...

Op-Ed Editor January 7, 2020

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo January 7, 2020

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Police deny participating in demolition of Saraki’s property

The Kwara State Police Command has denied participating in the demolition of late Olusola Saraki’s property in llorin, which has ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail