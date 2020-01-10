Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Someone was wishing an influencer happy birthday and he was like “Your account will last, Amen!” See what Twitter has caused.😭😭 — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) January 10, 2020

Guys when ur bae starts changing her picture every minute, just know she’s giving the new guy a slideshow😂 — Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) January 10, 2020

I sit at the front seat, he complains I’m sitting like it’s my car, I sit at the back seat, he complains I’m sitting like he’s my driver. Where does he want me to sit? Bonnet? — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) January 10, 2020

A man is born through a woman and he is raised by a woman and he eventually falls in love with a woman and he marries a woman. Real men Love and respect women. 💎😇 — KELECHI! † (@_igwilo) January 10, 2020

I’ve experienced traffic in Benin, but this Lagos traffic is a discovery, thank God I ate. I think say una dey exaggerate. 4 hour journey and I’m using eight? Oluwa, wetin dey trafficate? — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) January 10, 2020