Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Some times it’s not autocorrect, some of you all just don’t know how to type good English sentences 🥴🥴😫 — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) January 15, 2020

Tell me why I randomly sit and remember this guy I met at an interview in Ikoyi telling me he wouldn’t be open to taking the job because he doesn’t think they sell bread and beans around. — Ichie Bullion (@principe_viii) January 15, 2020

I just mistakenly drank jik now,what should I do,I don wantu die yo😭😭😭😭😭😭

Somebody help😭😭😭😭 — Travel photographer 📷📷 (@Nerod83) January 14, 2020

The most endearing and tolerative Nigerian celebrity on twitter has to be DJ Cuppy. Simi and hubby blocks for a living, Naira Marley has also joined their league. If you can’t deal with criticisms especially as a celebrity, then I don’t see why you should be on social media. — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) January 15, 2020

Many of you have girlfriends that are way finer and hotter than the girls you’re crushing on online, but you won’t know that because you’re possessed 😑 — DADDY THE BAÁLẸ̀ (@Kingtanda) January 15, 2020

Today is my landlord’s birthday..Should i pour him water? — Akin joshua a🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Akinjoshua2017) January 15, 2020