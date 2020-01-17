Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

There’s no reason to be into BDSM if you’re Nigerian, the country is stressful already and we are naturally living in bondage What other type of bondage do you want again??????? — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) January 17, 2020

Nigerian startup employers and “we are looking for someone to grow with us”. Pele groot, keep your 50k salary I’m an adult that has plenty bills already. — Ichie Bullion (@principe_viii) January 17, 2020

Am I the only one who gets excited when the car I’m in overtakes another car?😂 — DIMZ | OMO IYA TAILOR👑🦁😎 (@Obadimz) January 17, 2020

A Nigerian parent will tell her child “if you need anything, you talk” and then goes ahead to beat the child when he requests for something they can’t afford. — The Three Eyed Raven (@Barthiwu) January 17, 2020