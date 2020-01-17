The YNaija Cover – 17th January

The compulsory use of trousers as part of the NYSC uniform has been a concern for some religious faithful in the country – a group identified as Serve With Skirts Movement staged a protest in Abuja demanding the inclusion of skirts in the scheme’s dress code.

Udochi Emmanuel, who is the group’s leader, said female corps members wearing trousers evoke immorality in the camps, and has demanded the inclusion of skirts as part of the uniform for Nigerian graduates participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

