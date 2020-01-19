On the Biafran War, Nigerians migrating to Canada | Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Why We Give others Good Advice But Never Take Our Own Advice – Oluwatunmike Olusoga

Perhaps, in order to see our own selves clearly, we need to remove ourselves from the situation and mentally take the stance of a friendly but objective third-party observer. Perhaps we need to be more honest with ourselves, anticipating the difficulty of discovering hard truths about ourselves and bracing up in advance for it.

The Switch (and 5 Lessons that Came with It) – David Adeleke

I was a good writer and interviewer (still am), but I realised that I needed to gain more skills if I was going to make the kind of progress I wanted. I taught myself how to talk in front of the camera, I started watching lectures and reading books on business management, I began to focus and talk more publicly about the business side of the media. My plan was to reposition myself and move into a business management role by 2022.

No Victors – Ifeoma Chukwuogo

In March 2019, I visited the Rwanda Genocide Memoriam in Kigali with some friends and as we walked through the halls taking in the horrifying archive of photos, films, skeletal remains and torn bloodied clothes of the dead, we met a number of other Nigerians, equally moved by the scenes. Two middle-aged men amongst them mused aloud on why 50 odd years after the Nigerian civil war, we have nothing like this.

Why are Skilled Nigerian workers migrating to Canada? – Eromo Egbejule

Middle-class Nigerians, much like citizens of other developing countries, argue that they are leaving to give their families more options and greater security rather than waiting for their own country to realize its potential. It is a familiar story—what is now Africa’s largest economy is no stranger to the departure of its best talents.

Death, Diarrhea and Late Night and Sackings – David Hundeyin

While senior executives at UBA House were going over the finer points of their plan to log 2,000 employees out of their work systems and force them to resign on the spot, a different level of labour exploitation was entering its fourth year about 73KM east of the Marina. There, at the site of the Dangote Refinery at the Free Trade Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, the refinery was taking delivery of the world’s largest crude oil refining tower.