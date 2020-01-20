Abule Egba fire finally put out as NNPC officials seal ruptured pipeline : 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Abule

The fuel pipeline fire that rocked the Abule Egba area of Lagos late on Sunday and killed a number of persons was finally put out by men from fire service stations from both the Federal and Lagos State governments by 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

The officials from the Nigerian National petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from Mosimi Sagamu in Ogun State had also finished sealing up of the spot of the ruptured pipeline where the fuel had been stolen 30 minutes earlier.

Officials reported that two people had died, while a number of buildings including some 40-feet containers had been burnt during the engulfing inferno.

EFCC confronts Shehu Sani with audio tapes

Former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani’s row with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken another turn as the anti-graft agency played some of the alleged bribe chat tapes to him in the presence of his lawyers, Barrister Audu Mohammed Lawal and Barrister Glory Peter.

The former lawmaker who was accused of collecting $25,000 from the Chairman of ASD Motors Alhaji Sani Dauda, which he promised to pass on to the Acting Chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu, admitted that it was his voice but claimed that some part of the audio tape has been deleted.

Ihedioha

Ex-Im0 governor Emeka Ihedioha says Supreme Court decision is still shocking

Emeka Ihedioha, the immediate past governor of Imo state, has said that the January 14th ruling delivered by the Supreme court in which his tenure was abruptly cut short, is still shocking to him many other Nigerians.

Speaking when a delegation of PDP chieftains led by its party chairman, Uche Secondus, paid him a visit in his Abuja home yesterday morning.

Miyetti Allah calls for arrest of Yoruba leaders backing Amotekun

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, the umbrella body for Fulani herders in the country has called for the arrest of Yoruba leaders backing Amotekun, the South-West security outfit recently launched by Governors in the region to counter insecurity.

In an interview with The Sun, the National President General of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Bello Abdullahi Bodejo alleged that the security outfit was established to ban Fulani herdsmen from Yorubaland.

Shehu Sani is suing the EFCC for N100m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been sued by the former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district Shehu Sani, for “unlawfully” detaining him for nearly three weeks.

Shehu Sani’s lawyer, Abdul Ibrahim disclosed that the lawsuit was filed before Justice A. B. Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Gudu, Abuja. The lawsuit’s hearing is expected to begin on Monday January 20, 2020.

Ibrahim who filed the “motion under Enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights Procedure in the case between Sen. Shehu Sani vs EFCC and ASD Motors”, revealed that his client is suing the anti-graft agency for N100m.

