Protecting lives should be the priority of everyone in power and this includes governors

Amotekun

By now, we ought to have seen the widely acclaimed Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) getting about their duties, if of course it wasn’t declared illegal and unconstitutional by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The Federal Government’s insistence on monopolizing the welfare and technicalities of Nigeria’s security system would make sense if they have a record of being good at it. It is no news that the domestic arm of the Nigerian armed forces which is the police has been underperforming and the chief reason behind this is the minimal funding allocated to maintaining formidable security standards and trainings, with budgets for running police stations just at N15,000 per month. With a system like this, police officers are bound to be overworked, poorly equipped to respond to and manage domestic crisis and will remain grossly ineffective.

What the ‘Amotekun’ initiative simply represents is a means of lessening the burden on the federal government, which before now hasn’t shown to be easy to carry.

Related: ‘Amotekun’ initiative is the paradigm shift we’ve been waiting for to combat Nigeria’s growing insecurity challenge

Where we are as a country right now in the sense of security requires an overlap of functions between people who have been vested with the power to protect the people they represent. While the constitution doesn’t explicitly afford state governors the right to create other armed forces as it is a power embedded in the exclusive list, the same constitution require that governors safeguard the lives of their electorates.

Instead of shunning what really is a brilliant idea, in how the locally penetrative power ‘Amotekun’ will have in rooting out crime, the federal government should instead look into collaborating with the governors who have kick-started this initiative in ways that can allow them control the distribution of arms – a valid fear the police force has expressed.

Related: The Nigerian police raises an important question about Amotekun

Segmenting security into an exclusive, ineffective list will only set us back and remove the focus of this initiative from the need that will be speedily met to focus on who has power and who shouldn’t.

At the end of the day, vulnerable Nigerians are at the end of this power flips and insecurity on the domestic level is still a problem, unsolved. Protecting lives should be the priority of everyone in power and this includes governors irrespective of the region they come from.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor January 17, 2020

Maybe Kano can learn a thing or two from Jigawa’s Hisbah board

Hisbah, the para-security organizations created to implement Shari’a law in many of the Northern Nigerian states has gotten a bad ...

Editor January 16, 2020

Nigeria remains one of the most dangerous places to work for journalists

Yesterday, journalist Maxwell Nashan lost his life. Nashan worked with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and was preparing ...

Editor January 15, 2020

On this Armed Forces Remembrance Day, we cannot forget the war we are yet to win

On the 15th of January every year, we remember the members of the Nigerian armed forces, who have for the ...

Editor January 14, 2020

Hanan Buhari is not having a great week in the media

For most of General Buhari’s first term as president, his son Yusuf Buhari and his daughter Zahra Buhari spent a ...

Edwin Okolo January 13, 2020

The Nigerian police raises an important question about Amotekun

Who has the right to bear sophisticated arms? That is the question the Nigerian police representatives in Ekiti, Ogun and ...

Nelson C.J January 11, 2020

Somebody help! There’s fire on the mountain and all we see are commiserations

Between January 7 and January 10, 30 fire cases were reported in Osun, and 39 in Lagos state. This is ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail