Drive 10x your revenue and value at this year’s Sales Leadership Conference

Sales Leadership Conference (SLC) is West Africa’s biggest convergence of revenue leaders across corporate Nigeria. At the first edition hosted in 2018, we were joined by about 250 revenue leaders & CEOs from about 80 organizations including A-lists such as MTN, AxaMansard PLC, Friesland Campina PLC (Peak Milk), RenMoney, etc.

We then went on to host about 400 participants in the second edition which held at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos on April 3-4, 2019 hosting speakers from across Africa including South Africa.

In the next and third edition holding March 6-7, 2020 we will be hosting 30 speakers, 20 sessions and about 1,000 participants including revenue leaders, CEOs, Regional Directors, Marketing Managers, Brand Managers and other senior executives in what is now the biggest revenue-focused conference in all of the West African sub-region.

Some of our confirmed speakers include:

Benedict Chukwurah – Head, Corporate Strategy, Heritage Bank Plc.

• Iyayi Oludapo – Business Leader and Enterprise Growth Strategist.

• Winston Nolan – CEO, SalesMachine – South Africa.

• Bunmi Jembola- Founder, Sales Ruby

• Tope Dare – Executive Director, Inlaks

• Nene Obichie- Head of Marketing, PayAttitude

• Tunji Oshiyoye- Chief Client Officer, Allianz PLC

• Lara Yeku- Head of HR, Food Divisions, Flour Mill

• Uti Gabriella-Ellu – Head, Customer Engagement Allianz PLC

• Adekunle Adebiyi – Chief Sales Distribution, MTN

• Philip Edafiogho- Former Sales Director, PZ Cussons PLC

• Femi Oshinlaja- Regional Director, Airtel

• Idemudia Dima-Okojie – Regional Marketing Manager, West Africa – DHL

• Ezekiel Solesi – CEO – LIMBsimple Consulting

• Rashida Adebisi – Director, Retail Solutions, AxaMansard

• Onyinye Ikenna Emeka- General Manager–Enterprise Marketing MTN

This two-day event is focused on how to drive revenue leadership and value across multiple industries including, banking, FMCG, consulting, technology, education, agriculture, insurance, health and health management, other financial services, energy, oil & gas, other services, real estate, pharmaceuticals, network marketing etc.

By applying the Modern thoughts, tactics, methodologies, strategies on driving revenue and growth which will be offered by the 25+ faculty members who have an average of 20years in actual revenue leadership; generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for their organizations.

At the end of this year’s conference, there will be an exclusive award and gala night where individuals and businesses will be rewarded.

It is expected that participants will be able to drive revenue and value in their organizations to an all-time exponential height.

DATE: March 6th and 7th 2019

VENUE: Muson Center, 8/9 Marina Road Onikan, Lagos

To book a seat Visit : https://events.salesruby.com/

For more information, send an e-mail to- [email protected]; [email protected] or call: Iyanu 09070047688; Oyindamola: 09070047690; Seun: 09070047685