Hanan Buhari is not having a great week in the media

Hanan

For most of General Buhari’s first term as president, his son Yusuf Buhari and his daughter Zahra Buhari spent a lot of time under the scrutiny of the Nigerian electorate as event after event involving them made news and made many question if the president was really about all the campaign promises he had made about curbing financial excesses and separating the office of the presidency from his own personal affairs. His other children, including Hanan Buhari stayed largely out of the spotlight.

It is early in his second tenure, but it already seems that Zahra and Yusuf are about to be usurped in the limelight by another of President Buhari’s children, Hanan Buhari. Hanan first made news last weekend when she was invited by the Emir of Bauchi to document the state’s annual Durbar Festival. Hanan who is pursuing one of many interests as a photographer showed up in the Presidential jet.

Now the Presidential Jet is a symbol of executive power and has caused many a president to lose face with the Nigerian citizenry. It was one of the major points of conflict for President Goodluck Jonathan, who was severely criticized for allowing his wife, the first lady use the jet for non-official business. President Buhari had also joined in the criticizing President Jonathan for this and made reducing the Presidential fleet one of his campaign promises. The presidential fleet has only increased under president Buhari and with Hanan now using official aircraft for personal business, has voided all of President Buhari’s campaign promises on the matter.

But that is only one of two accusations of misuse of power targeted at Hanan. The other is a lawsuit filed by Anthony Okolie, a trader that was arrested and detained without charge by the DSS for using an MTN phone line formerly used by Hanan. According to Punch NG, Okolie who has evidence to show his purchase of the number after the number was recycled after being out of use for the time period stipulated by the mobile service provider. He was detained for 10 weeks and released unceremoniously.

Okolie is asking for 500 million naira in compensation from both Hanan Buhari and the mobile service provider MTN.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo January 13, 2020

The Nigerian police raises an important question about Amotekun

Have you really done anything revolutionary if you don’t get the attention of the Nigerian Police? This is the question ...

Nelson C.J January 10, 2020

‘Amotekun’ initiative is the paradigm shift we’ve been waiting for to combat Nigeria’s growing insecurity challenge

Imagine a group of security personnel made up of people who live in our neighborhood or have a comprehensive understanding ...

Nelson C.J January 9, 2020

Does NERC need a prophet to know that electricity tariff hike is disadvantageous to the livelihood of the average Nigerian?

The steep poverty level an immense number of Nigerians live in, and the minimal steps set up to combat that ...

Edwin Okolo January 6, 2020

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is supposed to clean up Nigerian oil, but will it?

Global news platform, Al-Jazeera recently put out a micro-documentary that caught our interest. At 7 minutes long, the explainer manages ...

Nelson C.J January 3, 2020

It’s 2020 and NDA cadets shouldn’t be bullying helpless citizens, except we are a lawless country

For Nigerians, the abuse of power by the Nigerian army and the humiliating treatment of everyday persons whom they find ...

Nelson C.J January 2, 2020

Dear Governor; bad roads and not bad cars are the major causes of Lagos gridlocks

Lagos has a serious and historical problem with traffic congestion and gridlocks that often run for hours and has been ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail