5 Things that Should Matter Today: Alleged mastermind of Buhari’s fake wedding arraigned, faces 3 years imprisonment

Kabiru Muhammad, the alleged mastermind of President Buhari’s fake wedding to a second wife has been arraigned before a Kano Magistrate court.

The suspect was arraigned by the DSS before the court yesterday, on a two-count charge of defamation and injurious falsehood contrary to section 392 and 393 of the Kano Panel Code.

Kabiru is currently facing three years imprisonment without fines if found guilty of the charges. It is also speculated that securing the jail sentence will serve as a warning to other social media users.

Man detained for using sim card previously owned by Buhari’s daughter, sues Hanan Buhari, DSS, MTN, demand 500m compensation

Anthony Okolie, the Asaba-based businessman who was allegedly detained for 10 weeks by the Department of State Services (DSS) for owning a SIM card previously registered in Hanan Buhari’s name, has sued the secret police, President Buhari’s daughter and MTN for N500m.

Recounting his ordeal, the businessman who was arrested on July 19, 2019 in Asaba, claimed he was detained in handcuff until September 22, 2019 by the DSS who were waiting for Hanan Buhari who was schooling in the UK at that time to clear him but she never did.

PDP reacts to Supreme Court’s ruling annulling Ihedioha’s election

PDP has described the decision of the Supreme Court to annul the election of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo state governor, as ”Another Sad Commentary” in Nigeria’s democratic order.

The party says it is shocked by the apex court’s decision to annul an election that was clearly won by its candidate, Ihedioha.

Three injured after police, Shiites clash in Abuja

Three members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria aka Shiites, have been injured following a clash with men of the Nigerian Police Force today January 14th.

The Shiite members took to the street at the Berger area in Wuse to demand the release of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat who have been in detention since December 2015.

