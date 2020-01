Naira Marley, the famed leader of the ‘Marlians’ as they so liked to be called has today been acquitted of the charges levelled against him by the Chief Magistrate, Tajudeen Elias.

Naira Marley was charged with car theft, conspiracy, stealing and assaulting an officer. He was arrested alongside his two brothers, Idris and Babatunde and one of his cousins, Kunle Obere. A settlement agreement had been reached between the complainant and the defendants.