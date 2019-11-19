The Future Awards Africa presents ‘The Future Festival ‘19

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) presents a 1-day festival that includes conversations on technology and the future of gender.

The festival consists of The Future Women Conference and YTECH 100 Conference.

Date: 23rd of November, 2019

Venue: Vibranium Valley, 42 Local Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos

The Future Women Conference ‘19

Theme: ‘FREEDOM, FINANCIALS AND THE FUTURE OF GENDER’

Time: 10:30am

The Future Women Conference is one of the annual events leading to the awards and it will be attended by top female executives, representatives from women-led organizations, women in tech, women in politics, women advocate on gender equality etc. Conversations are geared towards achieving a robust discussion on the future of gender.