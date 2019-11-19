Wema Bank partners YNaija and The Future Project to present YTECH 100 2019

Wema Bank and The Future Project in collaboration with YNaija will be hosting and celebrating the brightest and the best in Tech.

Theme: “FREEDOM, FINANCIAL AND THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY”.

Time: 2:30pm

The Future Awards Africa(TFAA) is a grand platform that celebrates young achievers in Africa excelling in their respective fields.

YTech will be attended by the very best in the Nigerian tech space, with conversations aimed at dissecting the future of technology.

YTECH 100 honours the best young Nigerians in the tech space, thus unleashing their potentials for more creativity to push the boundary of tech in Nigeria.

Click here to register for free

