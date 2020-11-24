The Future Awards Africa 2020 to air this Saturday on Africa Magic, MTV Base and Pop Central TV | Toke Makinwa and Sammy Walsh unveiled as hosts

The Central Working Committee of The Future Festival has announced that its 15th edition of The Future Awards Africa will hold on Saturday 28 November 2020 from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm on Africa Magic, MTV Base, and POP Central TV.

The Future Awards Africa will be celebrating extraordinary young people across the continent for their display of courage, innovation, talent, commitment and hard work in shaping their communities and societies, especially in the last one year.

“It is our pleasure to have media personalities Toke Makinwa and Sammy Walsh co-host our first-ever virtual awards, as we bring to your screens, exceptional young people who have thrived brilliantly despite the challenges of this year. We believe that many will find inspiration in the stories of those we would be celebrating,” said Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, Chairman, Central Working Committee.

“This is one of the first TV & Digital awards across the continent this year and certainly the first in the Nigerian market as we make a bold march into the future of content and engagement,” he added.

The awards will air on Africa Magic Family, DSTV Ch 154; Pop Central Tv, DSTV Ch 189; and MTV Base, DSTV Ch 322. It is part of The Future Festival, which is a three-day celebration of youth culture across Africa including the Beating Corona Telethon and The Diversity Summit. Viewers can also watch the awards live via our social media page @tfaafrica

The Future Festival is presented by The Future Awards Africa and Y! Africa. Media partners are MTV Base, Africa Magic, Pop Central, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, BellaNaija.com and YNaija.com.

Follow @TFAAfrica to keep up with the latest news on TFAA. The official hashtags for 2020 are #TheFutureFestival, #TFAA15 and #TheAgeofRevolution.